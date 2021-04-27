By Chimezie Godfrey

The Borno Emirates Concerned Citizens Forum has urged security agencies to change its strategy in the fight against insecurity in Borno and Yobe states.

The Forum made this known in a statement signed by its Chairman, Hassan Boguma and made available to Newsdiaryonline.

Boguma lamented that the recent escalation of insecurity in Borno and Yobe States are frightening.

He noted that the spate of attacks by the dreaded Boko Haram insurgents in recent times has evolved to ridicule the security formations in the Northeast sub-region.

Boguma therefore urged the security agencies to have a rethink and change its strategy against the insurgents and other criminal elements troubling the North-East region.

He said,”The Borno Emirates Concerned Citizens Forum expresses with dismay, the recurring attacks on military formations, and the subsequent eviction of constituted authorities in Damasak, Geidam, and Minok by the dreaded Boko Haram

Insurgents.

“There is need for a thorough investigation and reorganization of the security architecture.

“The point of shifting blames on civilians is over, because looking at the recent mass exodus in Damasak and Geidam, our people are helpless and no living soul will invite such wrath upon themselves. Only to believe that there are missing links and relax in security watch is to be blamed.

“The forum believes that the repeating same tactics by the security formations is strengthening the insurgents.

“We are calling on the security agencies to as a matter of urgency rethink security measures to avoid further deterioration.”

Boguma stressed that it is glaring that the nation’s security outfit is drifting and the wider it becomes, the more bad elements seize the opportunity to create a non-refillable vacuum.

“Furthermore, the forum wants to suggest to the Presidency, to immediately summon a national security meeting to address the lingering and resurfacing of

insecurity in the country.

“Likewise, the forum anticipates submitting a memorandum on the need to reintroduce the Joint Task Force to support the overstretched military in the restoration of peace in the land.

“We also want to suggest that the presidency inaugurate a state security council that comprises independent bodies couple with heads of governments and security leaders in the States of the Federation.

“The council should have a direct link to office of His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari,” he stated.

Boguma further suggested that the constitutional role of Traditional Authorities be revised to have a say on issues related to security and other prominent issues.

According to him, the forum believes that disregarding the traditional system and the subsequent adoption of foreign administrative style has created a vacuum that leads to the current state.

He stressed that while the army is vigorously fighting the Boko Haram Insurgents, there is the need for effective recharge of the country’s internal security by the Police and Civil Defense.

“The Forum is equally appealing to the NSA, CDS, IGP, DG DSS, to be on their toes ahead of these criminals all over the country.

“We also call on them that it is now

high time to start making inward investigation thoroughly within all the security

formations because we have been blaming and accusing the common man of many years now for either not cooperating or harboring the criminals with vital information against the security operatives.

“If at all the NSA will address the Nation by telling us that there were many prominent Nigerians including very highly positioned Traditional Rulers involved in so many acts of criminal activities, what are they waiting for, they should be fished out and dealt with accordingly.

“While making genuine observations and proffering solutions to enhance the military tactics, the forum is very much aware of the selfless services rendering by our gallant troops in the frontline.

“We condole with families of the brave soldiers that lost their lives in active service and call on the Government to empathize with families of the lost ones and cushion the sufferings of the deceased families.

“We pray for soul of the decease to rest in peace,” he said.

The Forum’s Chairman lamented that the recent encounter in Mainok is pathetic but preventable, he therefore admonished that the

Super Camp Strategy be revisited by decentralizing the formations to spread on four cardinal directions.

“Doing this, we believe the enemies cannot have the capacity to attack at the same time and at four fronts.

“We also wish to suggest the camps should increase the number of outpost formation to serve as an alert mechanism to those in the camps.

“Enough of losing our brave soldiers to these mad murders,” Boguma said.

He equally called on all well-meaning Nigerians to embark on massive invocations

for peace to reign in Nigeria.

He called on the Muslim faithfuls to adequately utilize the blessed month of Ramadan to pray for Nigeria.

