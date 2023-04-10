Attacks: Be vigilant, NSCDC CG advises personnel

By Kelechi Ogunleye

Commandant-General of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Dr Ahmed Audi, has advised the corps’ personnel to observe absolute vigilance while carrying out their official duties.

Audi, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja, said the advice was sequel to recent attacks and ambush by gun men on the personnel in various parts of the country.

He frowned on the death rate recorded by the corps in recent times, saying that it was quite saddening and unfortunate.

Audi stressed the need for officers and men of the corps to apply intelligent surveillance before embarking on road trips.

The commandant-general said that although the personnel could not avoid fulfilling their statutory duties, it was important to “watch before you leap.

“Use sirens when necessary and not to alert the criminals who might be on the watch out.

“Ensure that you stay alive because that is the only way you can perform your duties as security operatives.

“This does not, however, mean that you should run away when you are meant to defend citizens and the country; it is only a warning to observe intelligent watch-out during official duties,” he said.

Audi further advised the personnel to work in synergy with other security agencies, especially in the area of information sharing.(NAN)