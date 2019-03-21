Attacks: AIG Oyebade visits Ilesa, appeals for calm

Following the violent attack on some IBEDC units and some journalists by irate protesters in Ilesa on Sunday 17th March, 2019, the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone XI, Leye Oyebade, mni, yesterday visited the scene of the incident for on-the-spot assessment. The zonal police boss who decried the damage caused by the protesters also condemned the unprovoked assault on innocent journalists who were carrying out their legitimate duty.

The AIG had earlier in the day visited the Capital Building, Ibadan office of the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company to commiserate with the management and deliberate on the way out of the current problem.

AIG Oyebade however assured the IBEDC management of adequate protection of its staff and facilities, adding that security had been beefed up in the affected area.

He also disclosed that he had directed the State Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Ige to carry out discreet investigation into the incident and ensure diligent prosecution of the nine suspects already arraigned in court.

In their reactions, representatives of the IBEDC management, the Chief Asset Protection Officer, Capt. Olugbenga Ajagbe (rtd) and the Chief Financial Officer, Mrs Ronke Owootomo thanked the AIG for the visit. They assured that the management was going to carry out assessment of the sub stations to determine the extent of damage caused with a view to taking further appropriate actions. Present at the meeting was a prominent Ilesa Chief, Asiwaju Yinka Fasuyi who also interceded for the town and promised to get other prominent members of the community to meet with the IBEDC top management.