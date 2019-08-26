Attacking Buhari in Japan will portray Igbos as terrorists, Ohanaeze Youth Council warns

The Ohanaeze Youth Council Worldwide has warned the Igbo against attacking President Muhmmadu Buhari in Japan.

According to a statement emailed to Newsdiaryonline Monday, Mazi Okechukwu isiguzoro, President General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, said, “Attacking President Muhammadu Buhari in Japan is not an achievement, but will portray Igbos before the international community as terrorists which we can never be, irrespective of that Igbos are facing a Herculaneum tasks politically and economically in Nigeria this period, coupled with the uprising of insecurity challenges emanating from suspected Fulani Herdsmen.

“We should not worsen the situation by introducing violent protests and approach (that) will attract reprisal assault on the peace loving Igbos staying in Northern Nigeria.”

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide called Igbos planning any violent Protests in Japan or planned arrest of President Muhammadu Buhari to put off what it called such “senseless efforts as it’s endangering the lives and properties of Igbos living in 19 Northern States, apart from the risk of being jailed or deportations from Japan, anything else that happened to Buhari will certainly put Igbos in fear and Danger.”

Ohanaeze said “Most of those sponsoring the supposed planned attack or trying to carry out the assualt on President Buhari,do not have any investment in Nigeria particularly the South East. Igbos are wiser than yesterday. Many Ipob leaders including Nnamdi Kanu,do not have any investment in South East or Biafra land. Many of them are yet to build a house in the South East,We are aware many of the people staging the protests should remember that they’re breadwinners of their families in Nigeria.We should vigorously defend our land while building bridges across the Niger.

“We are Praying for Ipob leaders to repent and not to jeopardize the peaceful atmosphere we have experienced in the South East since the War ended in 1970,” the statement said.