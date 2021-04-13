Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State, on Tuesday, visited Nyuwar and Jessu communities in Balanga Local Government Area of the state, following attacks on the two communities.

The governor, while briefing newsmen after assessing the situations in the communities, expressed displeasure with the level of damage in the areas.

“In Nyuwar, I was told that eight persons died and here (Hemen village) in Jessu community, seven persons were also said to have died, making the total deaths 15. This is unacceptable,” he said.

Yahaya said he had declared curfew in the affected communities to allow for restoration of peace by security personnel.

While stating that the perpetrators of the violence would be made to face the full wrath of the law, the governor assured the communities of their safety, even as he appealed to them not to retaliate.



He ordered the security personnel, led by the newly- posted Commissioner of Police, Mr Ishola Babaita, to ensure that further attacks on the communities were prevented.

The governor also assured the affected persons that relief materials, such as food and clothing, would be brought to them quickly to ease their pains.

On his part, the police commissioner, told newsmen that he had deployed enough security personnel to the areas to ensure that further attacks on the communities were halted.

Briefing the governor, the Wakilin Nyuwar, Yohanna Galmaka, appealed to him to protect their people from further attacks, as many of them had relocated from the communities.

Galmaka, who broke down in tears while briefing the governor, blamed the attacks on the neighbouring community, whom he described as their brothers and sisters, having been living together for years.

The Wakilin Nyuwar of Lunguda tribe also told the governor that the attack took place on Monday at around 9 pm., adding that it continued till Tuesday, adding “what we saw yesterday was horrible.”



A News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent, who visited the communities, reports that many houses were still on fire, while some women and children were seen relocating to neighbouring Cham community to seek refuge. (NAN)

