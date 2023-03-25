Attack on Yakubu’s property false — INEC

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has debunked speculations in the social media that a property vandalised by some youths in a video clip, belonged to its Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu.

Chief Press Secretary to the INEC chairman, Mr Rotimi Oyekanmi, in a statement issued on Saturday in Abuja, said Yakubu had no such property anywhere in the world.

He urged members of the public to disregard the claim.

“The property being purportedly attacked by some youths in a video clip, circulating on the social media, does not belong to the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu.

“The INEC Chairman does not own the property in question in either Bauchi or anywhere else around the world.

“This narrative is indeed the latest in the series of desperate smear campaign efforts by mischief makers. The public should disregard it,” Oyekanmi said.(NAN)