The Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen. Orji Kalu, has described the attack on Uzuakoli Police Station in Bende Local Government Area of Abia as “unwarranted, uncivilized and barbaric’’.

Kalu, in a statement issued on Tuesday in Abuja, condemned the ugly incident and called for the perpetrators to be brought to book.

Gunmen in the early hours of Monday set ablaze the Uzuakoli Police Station located on Umuahia-Uzuako­li-Ohafia highway.

The gunmen in their numbers shot their way into the police station and subsequently vandalised it.

The attack is coming weeks after a similar incident was unleashed in World Bank Housing Estate, Aba, when a police station was razed and property worth millions of naira de­stroyed.

The state government had alerted the public last week of a planned attack on public fa­cilities and urged the people to be vigilant.

Kalu also called on security agencies to work collectively in averting any recurrence.

he former Governor of Abia faulted sponsors and perpetrators of violence and vices, stressing that development could only take place in an atmosphere of peace and unity.

Kalu said: “I condemn in strong terms the attack on Uzuakoli Police Station in Bende local government area of Abia and the subsequent freeing of detainees from the station.

`The ugly incident is saddening and devastating.

“The personnel of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) who were attacked are serving the country and its citizenry and as such shouldn’t be molested.

“The country will not move forward if thuggery, violence and vices are condoned”.

Kalu appealed to the people of Bende LGA to be calm and peaceful. (NAN)

