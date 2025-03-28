Attack on Security Operatives: CP FCT Condemns Violence, Reassures Residents of Safety As Normalcy Restored

The Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, CP Ajao Saka Adewale, has unequivocally condemned the unprovoked attack on security operatives by members of the proscribed Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN), also known as the Shi’ites.

In a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer , FCT Command

Abuja, SP Josephine Adeh, it was disclosed that on Thursday the FCT Police Command received a distress call reporting a violent assault on security personnel by IMN members

She stated,”On March 28, 2025, at approximately 2:20 PM, the FCT Police Command received a distress call reporting a violent assault on security personnel by IMN members armed with firearms, cutlasses, catapults, sticks, stones, petrol bombs, and other lethal weapons in the Banex Area, Aminu Kano Crescent, Wuse 2.

“Upon swift deployment to the scene, police and security personnel encountered intense gunfire from the attackers, resulting in the serious injury of three security operatives. They were promptly transported to the National Hospital, where one was tragically pronounced dead.

“Nineteen suspects have been arrested in connection with this incident, while others managed to escape. Normalcy has since been fully restored, and investigations are ongoing to ensure that all perpetrators are brought to justice. CP Ajao Saka Adewale emphasized that actions are being implemented to apprehend those responsible for this heinous act.”

According to the statement,”the Commissioner warns that attacks on security operatives who risk their lives to protect citizens will not be tolerated.

“He urges residents to remain calm, cooperate with law enforcement agencies, and report any suspicious activities to the Command at the following numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883.”