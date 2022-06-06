Attack on Owo Church, an unspeakable evil — Osinbajo

By Alana-Olusola Oke

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has described the attack on St. Francis Catholic Church of Owo in Ondo State as an “unspeakable evil” and condemnable in all ramifications.

Osinbajo, who stated this at the church on Monday, said his visit was to commiserate with the church, the people of Owo and the state on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“This is a horrible tragedy and I do not think anyone will wish this for their worst adversary.

“These (the perpetrators) are animals who have behaved in such a way that is shocking, and the most depraved way,” he said.

According to the Vice-President, the attack is a sore in the heart of every Nigerian, and the perpetrators of the attack do not represent Nigeria in any way.

He added that President Buhari has ordered a full-scale investigation, and that the attackers would be apprehended.

Osinbajo commended the attitude, calmness and courage of the people of the community and the church, adding that the Federal Government was encouraged and pleased by this.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

