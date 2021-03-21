The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed .A Adamu, mni has ordered full-scale investigations into the circumstances surrounding the attack and reported attempt on the life of Governor of Benue State, Samuel Loraer Ortom, at his farm in the outskirts of Makurdi, the State Capital, on Saturday, 20th March, 2021.

IGP Adamu’s order was disclosed in a statement Sunday signed by Force Spokesman, CP Frank Mba

According to Mba, the IGP who condemned the incident, has equally directed the Commissioner of Police (CP), Benue State Command to take adequate measures towards strengthening and improving security in the State, particularly around the Governor.

Hr further disclosed that “The IGP has also specifically directed the CP to carry out painstaking investigations into the incident and ensure the arrest and prosecution of persons indicted in the course of the investigations.

Also Mba said , in order to ensure a speedy, thorough and conclusive investigation into the matter, the IGP has ordered the immediate deployment of a team of specialized investigators from the Force Criminal Investigations Department (FCID), Abuja to Benue State to provide additional investigative support to the Benue State Police Command.

“While calling for calm, the IGP has assured the people of Benue State and the country at large that the Force will continue to do its best in stabilizing the security situation in the country.

“The IGP further reiterates that the Force will continue to work with relevant stakeholders to advance the fight against violent crimes and other criminal activities across the country.





Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

