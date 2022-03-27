Attack on Kaduna Airport: Bandits abandon two motorbikes as FAAN confirms casualty

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has given an update on the attack by bandits on Kaduna Airport, Saturday.

Mrs Faithful A. Hope-Ivbaze,acting General Manager, Corporate Affairs, in an update on the incident confirmed one casualty. She also said two motorbikes abandoned by bandits were recovered.

The update reads: “The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) regrets to state that a group of bandits attacked the Runway 05 axis of Kaduna airport earlier in the day.

“However, a combined team of anti-banditry military personnel and Crime investigation unit of FAAN Aviation Security Department swiftly intervened for rescue operation,with one casualty reported in the incident.

“Normalcy has since been restored at the airport.The team also recovered two motorbikes abandoned by the bandits.

“Additionally, heavy reinforcement team from the Nigerian Defence Academy is on ground to ensure safety and security of airport workers/users.The FAAN AVSEC Department has equally released operational vehicles to the team for patrol purposes.

“The Authority uses this opportunity to sympathise with the family and friends of the victim of this unfortunate incident’, the statement concludes.

