Attack on Convoy: APC Chieftain commiserates with Yobe Governor

A former National Director of Publicity, All Progressives Congress, APC, Malam Salisu Saleh Na’inna has commiserated with Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, over Boko Haram’s attack on his convoy.

A police officer was killed while six others were injured in the attack, reports said.

Saleh Na’inna said his statement made available to Newsdiaryonline on Sunday, “I heard the sad news of an attack on the convoy of His Excellency, the Governor of Yobe state, Mai Mala Buni in which a police officer was killed and six others injured.

“While mourning the deceased officer and wishing the injured speedy recovery, thanks be to the Almighty Allah for protecting and saving His Excellency and majority of those in his entourage.”

Furthermore, Na’inna said, ” I join other Nigerians in unreservedly condemning all attacks on my fellow citizens attributed to the Boko Haram in Yobe state and elsewhere in the country.

“I pray to the Almighty Allah to end the Boko Haram insurgency, restore peace and full security in Yobe state and all parts of Nigeria facing security challenges.”

