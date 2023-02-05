Attack on APGA Guber Candidate: Police launch manhunt for perpetrators

By Christian Ogbonna

The Police Command in Ebonyi has launched investigation to fish out the perpetrators of the attack on Prof Bernard Odoh, the Gubernatorial Candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) in the State for the forthcoming general elections.

This is contained in a statemen in Abakaliki on Saturday by the Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Chris Anyanwu.

“On Feb. 2, at about 2208 hrs, yet to be identified armed men ambushed and shot sporadically at the convoy of the Ebonyi State Governorship candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), Prof. Bernard Odoh.”

It stated that Odoh was ambushed while returning to Abakaliki after the party’s campaign outing.

“The unfortunate incident took place at the Rest House axis within Okpoto in Ishielu local government area of the state and left one of the drivers and an SPU personnel wounded with bullet injuries.

“One Toyota Hilux van was burnt to ashes while another of the convoy vehicles was equally damaged.

“However, the Guber Candidate and all other dignitaries ànd party supporters escaped unscathed.

“On getting the sad news, the Police Command rose to the occasion and mobilised Tactical Teams to assist the Ishielu Divisional Police team in a hot chase of the hoodlums.

“The Command has activated an intelligence-led investigation, headed by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in-charge of the State Criminal Investigation/Intelligence Department (SCIID) to fish out the perpetrators of the dastardly act,” the statement added. (NAN)