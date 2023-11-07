Attack on Ajaero: NLC, TUC to withdraw services in Imo, nationwide

…..Ajaero Attack: Organized Labour to withdraw services

By Joan Nwagwu

The organised labour has called for immediate withdrawal of services by its members in lmo state from midnight Nov. 7.

The directive is to protest the recent brutalisation of the President, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Mr Joe Ajaero.

Mr Festus Osifo, President, Trade Union Congress (TUC) said this at the end of a joint emergency National Executive Council (NEC) meeting with the NLC on Tuesday in Abuja.

Osifo said that the NEC-in-session unanimously condemned in strong terms the alleged ”brutalisation and beastly actions” of Gov. Hope Uzodimma, his goons and the Nigeria Police on Ajaero.

He said that the NLC president had led workers to examine, protest the non-payment of salary of some of the workers in Imo.

He said that Ajaero was also there to protect the declaration of ghost workers, who actually go to work and other several issues that had bedeviled workers in the state.

According to him, we went there without guns, a single machete but only to protest. Protest is something that is in the law, It’s a fundamental position that is purely guided by our constitution.

“It is guided by International Charter, that is guided by the ILO Convention but unfortunately, Hope Uzodimma organised the police and thought to attack the Nigerian worker.

“Consequently, the NLC/TUC NEC-in-session resolved to order the immediate withdrawal of services and shutdown of Imo state beginning midnight today.

“All workers and affiliates are expected to ensure compliance from wherever they are. All flights into and out of Imo state, fuel supplies and electricity be stopped immediately as applicable.

“All public and private sector workers are to immediately down tools indefinitely,” he said.

Osifo added that, if our demands are still unmet, workers all over the federation shall join in withdrawing their services by midnight Tuesday, the 14th of November. 2023.

He also urged all state councils of NLC and TUC and affiliates that by the resolution mandated to ensure full compliance with NEC’s decision.

It would be recalled that Ajaero was attacked in Imo on Nov. 1, after declaring a protest against the governor of the state over alleged anti-labour practices.

Reports claimed that he was later detained by the Police, but the Police denied that they brought him under their custody to save him from further attack by hoodlums. (NAN)

