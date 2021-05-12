Attack on Abia INEC office needless, says Orji Kalu

The Chief Whip the , Sen. Orji , has condemned the attack on National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in Ohafia Area (LGA) Abia.

The News Agency (NAN), reports that the INEC office ablaze on Sunday by unidentified hoodlums, leaving electoral materials and furniture destroyed.

, in a statement issued in Abuja, described the act as undemocratic and uncivilised.

The former governor of Abia, urged law enforcement agencies to commence a full-scale investigation into the attack to identify and bring the to book.

He stressed that ’s growing democracy must be protected for the sake of development.

While calling on the political class to uphold democratic virtues in their endeavours, emphasised that politics not a -or-die affair.

He said: “The attack on INEC office in Ohafia area of Abia state, is needless and unacceptable.

’s electoral body, INEC, has sustained its leading role in the promotion and sustenance of democratic tenets in the country.

“The sponsors and of the attack are enemies of the country.

“I implore security agencies to fish out the people behind the attack in a bid to forestall recurrence.”

Kalu further urged INEC not to relent in its efforts to sustain the tenets of democracy in Nigeria. (NAN)

