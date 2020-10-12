Attack: No death recorded in my palace, says Soun of Ogbomoso

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the palace was attacked on Sunday by suspected hoodlums and media reports indicated that three protesters died during the incident.

`Our attention has been drawn to misleading and false report circulated on some media platforms that three protesters were feared dead during the Sunday attack on Soun’s palace in Ogbomoso.

“The attack was perpetrated by hoodlums, miscreants and thugs, who disguised as protesters against the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) leading to the wanton destruction of properties and vehicles at the palace.

“A chief among other palace officials, also sustained injuries,’’ Ajamu said.