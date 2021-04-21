Attack: LG chairman cautions residents against sensational comments

 Dr Michael Tidi, the Chairman of Warri South Local Government Area (LGA) of Delta, appealed to residents of the council to desist from “sensational comments capable of igniting avoidable strife’’.

Tidi made the appeal statement on Wednesday in Warri attack and killing of one person at Omadino community in the council by gunmen.

“We sympathise with the Erubore family the death of their son, Peter Erubore as a result of attack on Tuesday in Omadino,’’ he said.

The chairman said preliminary investigations by security agents revealed one of those abducted by the gunmen, Tunde Ekedie was not an indigene of the community.

Tidi said security agencies on top of the and working hard to rescue the two persons abducted during the attack.

He, therefore, appealed to the people, particularly newsmen to be wary of rumours of any disagreement between Ijaw and Itsekiri people in the area. (NAN)

