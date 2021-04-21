Dr Michael Tidi, the Chairman of Warri South Local Government Area (LGA) of Delta, has appealed to residents of the council to desist from “sensational comments capable of igniting avoidable strife’’.

Tidi made the appeal in a statement on Wednesday in Warri following attack and killing of one person at Omadino community in the council by gunmen.

“We sympathise with the Erubore family over the unfortunate death of their son, Peter Erubore as a result of attack on Tuesday in Omadino,’’ he said.

The chairman said that preliminary investigations by security agents revealed that one of those abducted by the gunmen, Tunde Ekedie was not an indigene of the community.

Tidi said that security agencies were on top of the situation and working hard to rescue the two persons abducted during the attack.

He, therefore, appealed to the people, particularly newsmen to be wary of rumours of any disagreement between Ijaw and Itsekiri people in the area. (NAN)

