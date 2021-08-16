Attack leaves 3 dead, 1 injured in Kaduna – Commissioner

August 16, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



The Kaduna Government says a fresh wave of has left three persons dead and one injured in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area (LGA) of the .

Mr Samuel Aruwan, the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, this in a statement on Monday in Kaduna.

“The Kaduna Government has received a report detailing an attack in Goran Gida, Gora District of Zangon Kataf LGA, which left three residents dead and one injured.’’

Aruwan said the attackers entered the village late on Sunday night and the three persons, adding the injured person was treatment.

“One car was burnt by the assailants. Security agencies are sustaining patrols in the area,’’ Aruwan said.

According to him, the Acting Governor, Dr Balarabe, received the report with sadness and condemned the mindless attack on innocent citizens.

Balarabe condoled with the families of the deceased and prayed for the repose of their souls.

She wished the injured person a quick recovery.()

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,