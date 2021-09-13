Attack leaves 12 dead, 2 injured in Kaduna — Commissioner 

The Kaduna State Government, on Monday, said that 12 people were killed and two others injured in an attack in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.



The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan confirmed the attack in a statement issued in Kaduna.



Aruwan said, “Security agencies have reported to the state government that 12 persons were killed in an attack by unidentified assailants in Peigyim village, near Kibori, Atyap Chiefdom of Zangon Kataf LGA.



“According to the report, the assailants stormed the village late on Sunday evening, and killed 12 residents.



“Two other residents were injured and are receiving treatment.”



The commissioner said Gov. Nasir El-Rufai expressed profound grief on the report of another deadly incident in the area.



He sent his heartfelt condolences to the families of victims of the mindless and gruesome attack, and prayed for the repose of their souls.



The governor wished the injured residents a quick recovery.



“Security agencies are poised to sustain patrols in the area, as investigations into the incident progress,” Aruwan said.(NAN)

