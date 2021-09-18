Attack: Bandits kill one, abduct scores in Sokoto

The in Sokoto State on Saturday confirmed the killing of one and the abduction of several others, as a result of an attack by some unknown in Tangaza Local Government Area of the state.

The Spokesperson of the command, ASP Sunusi Abubakar, confirmed the attack to the Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Sokoto, said the attack occurred on Friday evening.

“We have received a report of an attack by unknown stormed the headquarters of Tangaza LGA on Friday evening.

“The bandits killed one of the traders, abducted yet an unspecified number of people and in the carted away foodstuffs and drinks.

“However, the police, in collaboration with other security agencies are still investigating the matter,” he said.

Meanwhile, a source from Tangaza confided in NAN said that the suspected armed bandits, shot sporadically killed the trader spot and another young girl died after being taken to the hospital.

He added that three other persons sustained injuries and were currently receiving treatment in a hospital.

“However, the timely intervention of security agencies, alongside local vigilante, had led to the rescue of one of the five children abducted by the gunmen,” he said.

NAN that the ongoing security operations in Zamfara and some neighboring  States, as well as the closure of major markets in the states were taking a huge toll suspected bandits. (NAN)

