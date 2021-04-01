Attack at Soludo’s country home: police arrest 1

 The police command Anambra has confirmed the arrest of one suspect connection with the bloody attack by gunmen at the home of a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Prof. Charles Soludo.

Soludo was attacked at a campaign rally at a civic centre Isuofia community the Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra.

Three policemen reportedly lost their the attack, which occurred at about 5.30 p.m. on 31, according to media reports.

Soludo is a top contender for the governorship race on the platform of the All Grand Alliance. The election is slated for Nov. 6.

A statement issued on Thursday Awka by the Spokesman of the Anambra Police Command, DSP. Tochukwu Ikenga, said that a police team had been commissioned to undertake discrete investigation into the attack.

Ikenga said that the of Police in the , Mr Monday Kuryas had visited the attack scene

on , 31.

“The assailants were resisted by security at the event and in the ensuing gun duel, three police sustained severe gunshot injuries and were later confirmed dead in hospital.

Their corpses have been deposited in the mortuary.

“The attackers abducted one Engr. Emeka Ezenwanne, the Anambra of Public Utilities.”

Ikenga said the police later visited Soludo at his home to commiserate with him on the incident. (NAN)

