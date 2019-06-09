Atomic Commission’s ex-DG, Osaisai joins Bayelsa guber race

#TrackNigeria: Dr Franklin Osaisai, a former Director-General, Nigeria Atomic Energy Commission (NAEC) on Sunday formerly declared his interest in contesting the Nov. 16 Governorship poll in Bayelsa.

Osaisai, a Nuclear Scientist, made the declaration during a church service at St John’s Anglican Church in his community, Koluama, a coastline community in Southern Ijaw, Bayelsa.

Speaking during the service entitled: `Solemn Declaration of Interest’ Osaisai, said that he had resolved to return to the roots of his humble beginning in Church.

He recalled that it was the grace of God that took him from a Chorister at the St. John’s Anglican Church to the pinnacle of his career.

“God took me from the church to become the pioneer Chief Executive of the Atomic Energy Commission. I have returned to him,’’ he said.

Osaisai said his aspiration to govern Bayelsa was borne out of passion for service to the people, especially with the winding down of the Gov. Seriake Dickson-led administration.

“I aspire to lead the people of Bayelsa to consolidate on the achievements of Dickson, I do this knowing that leadership and power only come from God.

“I am a firm believer and beneficiary of God’s grace. That is the reason I have chosen to declare my intention from where I had my humble beginning.

“I hope to be fair to all parts of Bayelsa, I will mobilise the people for development and progress in my position as the leader,’’ he said.

In his speech, Dr Emmanuel Oko-Jaja, Bishop of Niger Delta West Diocese said God alone could institute governments and ordain leaders, saying that: “those who aspire to lead must have the right motives’’.

According to him, it is instructive that Osaisai did not forget his humble beginning because such a trait has become rare among the elite.

“If a man will remember and recognise his humble background and chose to take this first step in this rural remote setting, it is an indication that he will re-enact the success he made out of his career.

“While it is good to aspire for leadership, it is the motive behind the aspiration that counts before God,’’ he said.

Clergymen, traditional rulers from Koluama, opinion leaders, community members and Osaisai’s associates graced the occasion. (NAN)

Share this: WhatsApp

Tweet





Print

