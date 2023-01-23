Atiku’s wife, Titi, woos South-West women to vote for her husband

By David Adeoye

Ahead of the Feb. 25 presidential election, Hajia Titi Abubakar, wife of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, on Monday pleaded with women in the South-West to vote for her husband.

Abubakar made the plea while addressing PDP women at the South-West

Zonal Town Hall Meeting held at the Theophilus Ogunlesi Hall, UCH, Ibadan to canvass for their votes.

According to her, Atiku, having been vice president of the country for eight years between 1999 and 2007, has the experience and knowledge to lead the country.

She said the PDP presidential candidate was so passionate about the growth and development of the country.

Abubakar said that her husband’s desire to be the nation’s president, “is to make Nigeria to be in its rightful position among the comity of nations”.

She said that the Atiku Abubakar’s administration, if elected, would unite the country, reform it, decentralise power and ensure that true federalism is in place.

The wife of the presidential candidate added that an end would come to insecurity, while the country would witness economic growth and good governance would as well be in place.

She, however, promised to prioritise women’s welfare, through empowerment, assuring all programmes that would enhance improvement of women folks would be put in place.

Abubakar hinted that her programme, tagged: “SHE- Security, Health and Education” , would begin work immediately after the presidential election.

She urged all eligible Nigerians to do the needful by collecting their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and come out enmasse on election day to perform their civic duty.

Abubakar urged all PDP women in the zone to keep on supporting the party’s campaign exercise so that the party could emerge winners in all elections.

In her remarks, Mrs Dupe Adeleke-Sanni, President, Adeleke Women of Substance Worldwide, urged South-West women to support Atiku Abubakar’s presidential ambition.

Adeleke-Sanni, who is a senior sister of Gov. Ademola Adeleke of Osun, assured her that women in the zone would give their votes to Atiku Abubakar, comes Feb. 25.

Also, Mrs Jumoke Akinjide, a former Minister of State for Federal Capital Territory (FCT), said that women in the zone would intensify their efforts to mobilise people across the zone to vote for PDP candidates during the general elections.

Sen. Abiodun Olujimi; Nike Adebutu, wife of the PDP Governorship candidate in Ogun and Modinat Arisekola – wife of the late Arisekola Alao, among others, were at the meeting.(NAN)