Atiku’s wife cautions NGOs against profit making motives

March 13, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey News, Project, Society News 0



Mrs Amina-Titi Atiku, the wife of former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has cautioned owners of Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO’s) against profit making motives in the course of doing their jobs.


She gave advice on Saturday in Abuja during the inauguration of Princess Elizabeth Adewa Jegede foundation (PEAJ), a foundation which into child education and empowerment of women.


According to her, owning an NGO a plan to serve humanity, adding that NGOs must work towards their original motives instead of looking for opportunity to enrich the operators.


She said that “The reward of rendering services through NGO’s only comes from God. So I want to encourage you and others in industry not to put money and material acquisition .”


She applauded Mrs Oluwakemi Jegede, the promoter of the foundation for remembering her mother, in whose memory the foundation was founded 16 years after her death.


Also, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, called on Nigerians to support the foundation and similar ones,  adding that it was a good gesture and a commendable move by the initiator.


According to Adesina, the foundation will touch lives, situations and circumstances beyond the expectations of the initiator.


He also commended her for keeping the memory of her mother alive, saying that it only a good daughter that could do such.


In an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN),  Jegede said that it had always her dream to give to the society as as she could, hence the idea for founding the foundation.


“While I was younger, our is always busy with visitors from different walks of , both the elderly, the young ones of different tribes and religion, from issues to financial assistance and counselling as she devout Catholic.


“Therefore, foundation is to start from where mummy stopped, our goal is to see that the less privileged has right to good , especially the motherless, the girl child, widows and the elderly,” Jegede said.
AG/JTJ

