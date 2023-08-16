Atiku’s media adviser loses Mother

The death has been announced of Lolo Grace Akwuogu Ibe nee Ogu, mother of Atiku’s Media Adviser, Paul Ibe.

According to a statement signed by Nze Ejike Ibe for and on behalf of the Family, Lolo Akwuogu Ibe passed on at the age of 86.

The statement reads: “We regret to inform you of the passing away of our beloved mother, Lolo Grace Akwuogu Ibe nee Ogu. She was 86.

“Our beloved mother answered the call to greater glory on Wednesday, 10 August 2023 in Amazi, Umunakanu Ama, in Ehime Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State.

“Our mother went to bed on Tuesday but did not make it the next day. She died peacefully in her sleep. Her last wish was that we should not shed any tears for her. That may be a difficult task to accomplish but we have aligned with her last wishes.

“Mama lived a life that was marked by impact. As a devout Christian and practicing Catholic, she made the love of God, her family and other people the central theme of her life. She was generous to a fault earning the sobriquet of ‘Mother-General.’

“Mama, not having the privilege of a formal education, contributed immensely to the education of her children, grandchildren and relatives.”

She is survived by children and grandchildren among them Mazi Paul Ibe, the Media Adviser to His Excellency Atiku Abubakar and Coordinator of the Atiku Media Office.

Burial arrangements will be announced by the family in due course.

