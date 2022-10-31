Atiku’s foreign engagements will yield massive investments, jobs – Campaign

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organization has assured that the foreign engagements by the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, will yield unprecedented investment inflow in Nigeria.

The Spokesperson of the Organisation, Kola Ologbondiyan, gave the assurance in a statement he issued on Sunday in Abuja.

Ologbondiyan assured Nigerians that Atiku’s foreign engagements would revamp Nigeria’s productive sectors and create massive jobs for the youths immediately he assumes office on May 29, 2023.

He said that Atiku’s current visit to the US, where he is scheduled among other things to engage the US Chamber of Commerce’s US-Africa Business Center, will further build policy thrusts that will fast-track economic recovery and enhance peaceful co-existence in Nigeria.

Ologbondiyan said that the visits were centered on engagements with policy influencers in the bid to engender an international collaborative solutions to Nigeria’s national challenges, including the economy and security.

“Atiku has also been vigorously engaging the Nigerian business communities both at home and in the Diaspora in line with his strategic blueprint to stimulate investments, business and employment opportunities.

“These include infrastructure, manufacturing, industrialization, agriculture, healthcare, telecommunications, housing, power, oil and gas, education, aviation, automobile, among others.

“It Is instructive to state that such engagements are geared towards setting very firm policy framework that will boost youth-driven Small, Medium and Large Enterprises in a manner to create a positive multiplier effect and rapid lift in the GDP.”

Ologbondiyan said that Nigerians, especially the youths, appreciated Atiku’s numerous conscious efforts to build a very virile economic, political and social global relationships that would ease tension in Nigeria and affect the lives of Nigerians in the most positive way.

“Nigerians have not forgotten the roles played by Atiku Abubakar as the Chairman of the Economic Council between 1999 to 2007.

“During that period, our nation achieved unprecedented economic growth, debt relief, massive investments and infrastructural developments to become one of the fastest growing economies in the world.

“This is why Nigerians across board are rallying with Atiku Abubakar in the mission to rescue our nation and bring a breath of fresh air to the people, come May 29, 2023,” Ologbondiyan said. (NAN)

