Atiku’s Emergence Will Influence APC’s Choice – Fanwo

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Kogi State, Hon. Kingsley Fanwo has expressed confidence in the emergence of Governor Yahaya Bello to become the presidential flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress.

Fanwo stated this in Lokoja while interacting with newsmen on the fall out of the PDP Presidential primary, insisting that the political permutations ahead of the 2023 presidential election are fast shaping up.

“APC has a good problem to solve” , he said, harping on the need for the party “to look at the numbers in the North and take the right political decisions in the best interest of the party”.

His words: “The emergence of Alh. Atiku Abubakar as the presidential candidate of the opposition People’s Democratic Party will definitely influence the decision of the APC. One of our eyes is surely on the main opposition party.

“It will be politically suicidal for the All Progressives Congress to allow Atiku the latitude of playing with the numbers in the North. The PDP National Chairman is from the North and their presidential candidate is also from the North.

“Our party needs to look at all the candidates from the North too and see the most popular of them all. We need a candidate that will be accepted by the youth and women, who constitute the highest percentage of the Nigerian voting population.

“For me, the choice is clear. All of the aspirants are great Nigerians who possess the requisite qualifications to lead this nation. They have excelled in political and economic leadership.

“But one of them stands out. In a single day, millions of youth and women in twenty three states simultaneously held rallies in support of Alh. Yahaya Bello. It is a clear signal as to who the Nigerian people want to lead them from 2023”.

The APC chieftain said Nigeria is at a “critical bend” and that “how the bend is negotiated will determine whether our vehicle will reach its destination”.

“Yahaya Bello has released his social contract with the Nigerian people and it has been reviewed as the best plan for our nation by various authorities. The Roadmap to Hope represents what our nation should be, what our people should get and what our leaders should do for Nigeria to act like a giant.

“We can’t afford to miss it in 2023. We need someone who has proven himself in the areas of security, unity and economic development. We need a unifier and someone who will lead the battle against violent crimes from the front.

“Nigeria needs someone who will lead her to prosperity. That man is Alh. Yahaya Bello”.

He called on the leadership of the party and delegates to make it a point of patriotism to make Yahaya Bello the President of Nigeria from 2023.

