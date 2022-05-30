Atiku’s emergence as presidential candidate huge success for PDP – BoT Chairman

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

Chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT) of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sen. Walid Jibrin, has described the emergence of Atiku Abubakar as PDP presidential candidate as a huge success for the party.

Jibrin in a statement issued on Monday in Abuja also described it as a good omen for all Nigerians.

He said that the former vice president’s success had opened a way for all Nigerians as far as the 2023 general elections were concerned.

The BoT chairman recalled how Abubakar had been elected at the PDP presidential primaries in Port-Harcourt in 2019 and how it was sabotaged.

“We must remember Atiku’s outstanding performance as vice-president to Chief Olusegun Obasanjo.

“Our party and all our delegates across the 36 states and the FCT must be congratulated for playing good roles,” Jibrin said.

He said that the BoT would assist the party and Abubakar to come out with a very acceptable running mate from the Southern part of Nigeria.

“My advice, as the PDP BoT Chairman, the conscience of the party, is that we must come together as one entity.

“We must come out as a party, talking with one voice to make our party the greatest, not only in Nigeria and West Africa, but in Africa, with no ethnic, sectional or religious segregation,” he said.

Jibrin also congratulated the Sen. David Mark-led Convention Committee for organising the best national convention after the one held in Port Harcourt which was chaired by Gov. Patrick Okowa of Delta in 2019. (NAN)

