Atiku’s emergence as PDP presidential flag bearer affirmation of nationwide acceptability – Imasuangbon

By Deborah Coker

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chieftain in Edo, Mr Kenneth Imasuangbon, has described former Vice President, Abubakar Atiku’s emergence as PDP flag bearer as an affirmation of his nationwide acceptability.

This is contained in a congratulatory message issued by Imansuangbon’s in Benin on Sunday.

He also said that now that the primaries were over, PDP must come together as a strong and united party to win the 2023 presidential election.

“I heartily congratulate former Vice president Abubakar Atiku and all our PDP delegates for voting massively for Atiku as our flag bearer.

“As a party, we have demonstrated that PDP is the only truly democratic party that is desirous of correcting all the challenges currently facing Nigeria,” he said.

According to him, PDP has, once again, shown by the conduct of its presidential primary that it is the answer to the nation’s challenges.

“We cannot wait to see Atiku assume office as the country’s next president, whereby he will bring in his chains, people-oriented programmes fashioned towards getting us out of the hordes of crises we face daily.

“Nigerians must get it right in 2023. If not, we may be condemned to eternal suffering.

“The only way to get it right is by voting for Atiku who, once again, has offered himself for service of his fatherland,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Atiku polled 371 votes at the presidential primary election to defeat his closest rival, Mr Nyesome Wike who scored 237 votes. (NAN)

