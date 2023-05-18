Atiku’s condemnation of Blinken’s call to Tinubu is hallucination – VON DG

By Emmanuel Mogbede

Mr Osita Okechukwu, the Director-General, Voice of Nigeria (VON) says former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar’s condemnation of U.S Secretary of State, Antony Blinken’s call to the President-elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu is absurd.



Reacting to Atiku’s tweet that, “I am in disbelief that Secretary Antony Blinken called Tinubu, a contradiction to the publicly stated position of the US on Nigeria’s 2023 presidential election,” Okechukwu described it as hallucination and theatre of the absurd.



“With all due respect one rates His Excellency, Abubukar Atiku’s tweet statement as hallucination and classical height of theatre of absurd.



“One, this is His Excellency, who deliberately breached the PDP’s Constitution and the acclaimed ethos of rotation convention of president from north to south and vice versa. How can Atiku after his violent breach, which culminated in the split of his party to internecine factions, now turn around and cry over the milk he split?



“If His Excellency has been patriotic as APC Northern Governors Forum on rotation convention, no doubt the cacophony of voices could have been minimal.



“On the premise of international diplomacy, the U.S is compel to recognize Sen. Bola Tinubu as president-elect of Nigeria and president from May 29, unless the democratic process says otherwise,” he said.



Okechukwu said that Atiku should therefore not blame the Americans, for his misjudgment, “This is the democratic process, unless the Presidential Election Petition Court rules otherwise, take it or leave Tinubu remains.



“Therefore, am at a loss that His Excellency, with all his intimidating political credentials, forget that the United States must adhere to subsisting world order which governs international diplomacy.”(NAN)