Atiku’s aide cautions against vote-splitting, urges Nigerians to vote massively 

By Jessica Dogo

The Special Assistant on New Media Strategy to the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Demola Olarewaju, has called on Nigerians to avoid vote-splitting and vote massively for the party.

Olarewaju made the call in an exclusive interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja.

He said it was very important for Nigerians to elect the former Vice-president Atiku Abubakar and trust him with the future of the nation.

Olarewaju said: “As Nigerians go to the polls to decide who will lead the country in the next four years, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar will be a better candidate for all.

“We have to look back to see how we have come from a place of strength as a nation and consolidate on that.

“We have to vote to wisely and it is our own civic responsibility to do so patriotically.

“While choosing who to vote on Saturday, we have to be deliberate. The PDP is the only choice we can depend on.”

He called on the youths to make the election a priority by voting PDP, adding that Atiku is a proven nationalist, who will accommodate the interests of all.

“I humbly appeal to young people to understand the priority is to recover our country. Atiku will accommodate the interests of all.

“This is not a time to take a gamble or focus on sentiments that misled us in the first place. We must be intentional about voting PDP,” he said. (NAN)