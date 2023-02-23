Atiku will lead Nigeria to prosperity – Group

By Angela Atabo

A group mobilising support for Atiku Abubakar, says the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Candidate will ensure economic prosperity in Nigeria if elected on Feb. 25.

Mr Musa Mantu, National Leader of Atiku 100%, gave the assurance on Wednesday in Abuja at a national youths conference to mobilise 2.5 million votes for Atiku.

Mantu said that the candidate and his running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa, have left legacies of service in their public careers.

He urged the youths and other Nigerians to vote for Atiku, whom he said was detribalised, a unifier, nationalist and the most experienced among all the presidential candidates.

“Atiku will fix Nigeria; the success of Nigerians is non negotiable, the Nigerian dream must be realised,” he added.

The group’s leader urged the youths not to mortgage their future into the wrong hands.

Mantu called on the group’s leaders nationwide to mobilise at least 15 voters per polling unit so as to reach their 2.7 million votes target for Atiku.

He urged the youths to shun any form of violence or abuse, cast their votes in an orderly manner and remain peaceful.

In his remark, Mr Kazeem Tanimum, co-convener of the group, said the general election was a historic opportunity for Nigeria to get it right in its quest for good leadership.

He therefore urged Nigerian youths to shun electoral violence and other vices that would hinder peaceful polls.

Tanimu called on INEC to put the interest of Nigeria first, and ensure free, fair and credible polls.

“This election is an opportunity for Nigeria to get it right in good leadership and we must not miss it.

“I urge Nigerian youths to come out to cast their votes for Atiku Abubakar on Saturday for us to begin the journey to a new Nigeria of our dream,” he said.

Ms Sharon Asebe, Women Leader of the group, called on women to turn out in their numbers to vote for Atiku for the rescue and transformation of the country.

“We want change, we are pointing this country to a good direction, our voices will be heard.

“We need to stand in the frontline for our children, for our future and Atiku will give us that change,” Asebe said. (NAN)