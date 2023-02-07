Atiku will emerge victorious in presidential election, says group

By Naomi Sharang

The Coordinator, Benue Voters in Diaspora (BVD), Mr Bright Ogaji says the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, would emerge victorious at the Feb. 25 Presidential election in spite of stiff opposition.

To this end, he said that the people of Benue would deliver over one million votes for the party ‘s presidential candidate.

He made this known in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday.

Ogaji, who was an aspirant for the Benue South Senatorial District primaries of the party, said that contrary to opinions from some quarters, Atiku would poll over one million votes from Benue.

He said that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had confirmed total registered voters in Benue to be 2.7 million.

According to Ogaji, the turnout at Atiku’s rally in Makurdi and the level of mobilisation by various PDP stakeholders both home and in the diaspora, is a testament that the PDP’s candidate would sweep Benue at the poll.

He said: “I have seen the level of love and acceptability from the people. With what I saw at the rally, Atiku is the man to beat and nothing would stop Benue people from giving him over a million votes.

“I know it’s very difficult to believe owing to what people have been saying and hearing about Benue, but the power lies with the voters.

“You can see from the massive turnout today and I kid you not, we the registered voters in the diaspora are also mobilising our people at home to give their support to Atiku Abubakar. He is the best for now.

“Some of our members who registered in Lagos, Abuja and other areas of residence before leaving Nigeria, have already transferred their voting power to Benue.

“For some of us, we registered right here in Benue and our PVCs are in thousands. We shall speak with one voice, come Feb.25 and return Atiku as our next President.

“Benue has always been delivering for PDP and this time around, it’s going to be massive, unprecedented,” Ogaji said.

Ogaji, a US-based philanthropist and former Chairman, Oju Local Government Council, added that, “unlike in 2019, when PDP’s Atiku polled 355, 355 against the APC’s 347,668; the people of Benue would give the PDP’s candidate a landslide votes, over one million votes is guaranteed for him”.(NAN)