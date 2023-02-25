Atiku, wife cast votes in Adamawa 

By Auwalu Birnin Kudu

The Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has cast his vote in his hometown of Adamawa.

He exercised his franchise at Ajiya 012 polling unit ain Ajiya ward in Yola North Local Government Area of Adamawa.

Speaking after performing his civic duty, the former vice president expressed optimism that the process will be hassle-free for voters.

The News Agency of Nigeria NAN reports that Abubakar casted his votes at 9:10 a.m. along with his wife Titi.

Abubakar, with serial number 061 on the INEC voter register, arrived the polling unit at exactly 8 57 am.

Abaubakar lauded the naira redesign policy especially in reducing instances of vote-buying.

”It is a worthwhile exercise,” he said.

The elections was scheduled to commenced by 8:30 am but until 9: 10 am.

NAN reports that other presidential candidates are also expected to vote in their home towns. (NAN)