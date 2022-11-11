Atiku welcomes Wike’s peace overtures

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday welcomed reports that Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers was favourably disposed to the resolution of the party’s internal rift.

Abubakar said this in a statement by his Media Aide, Paul Ibe in Abuja, expressed his commitment to a negotiation that would resolve the crisis and pave way for a much stronger and united PDP.



He enjoined every leader of the party and his supporters irrespective of leanings to be open-minded and support the process of resolution of the extant issues.(NAN)

