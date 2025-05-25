‎Atiku visits Osun for coronation of new monarch of Ijeshaland

‎



‎Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar on Friday attended the coronation ceremony of the new Owa Obokun of Ijeshaland, HRH Oba Clement Adesuyi Haastrup, Ajimoko III.



‎The former Vice President, who is also Atayese of Ijeshaland was accompanied by his wife, Hajjia Titi Abubakar, who hails from Ilesha township, and former Vice President Namadi Sambo, among many other associates.



‎Earlier before the coronation ceremony, Atiku paid a courtesy visit to the residence of the former Governor of Osun State, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola.



‎After the visit, both Atiku and Aregbesola rode to the reception venue of the coronation ceremony where they were greeted by a large crowd of supporters.



‎The coronation ceremony of Oba Haastrup witnessed many dignitaries in attendance, with the new monarch appreciating all for turning up to a tumultuous ceremony.



‎Atiku Abubakar has since returned to Abuja.



