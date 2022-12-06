Atiku visits Ooni, pledges restructuring

By Dorcas Elusogbon

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) Presidential Candidate, has pledged to restructure the country, if elected in 2023 general election.



Atiku said this when he visited the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja 11 at his Palace on Tuesday, in Ile-Ife.



“You’ll all recall that from 1999 to 2015, Nigeria witnessed its greatest growth, biggest prosperity and peaceful coexistence during the PDP era.



“We believe it is time for you, the people of this country to give us another opportunity again, So that we can restore the unity of this country.



“So that we can secure this country again, make the nation prosperous than any other country in the continent of Africa,” he stated.



Atiku promised to fulfill all his promises, if given the mandate in 2023.



“If the mandate is given to PDP, the unity, peace and stability will be achieved across the nation which will lead to government of national unity,” he said.



He assured that of bring everybody on board, saying this would attract growth and progress of all and sundry.

“It is only when we have peaceful coexistence in the country unity that we’ll be able to undertake most of our cardinal programmes.



” And one of our cardinal programmes that we promise people of this country is to restructure this nation, some people are saying that how can a northerner restructure this country.



“But let me take you to this memory lane that Prime Minister, Tafawa Balewa, Alhaji Shehu Shagari, late Murtala Mohammed, they all achieved their plans of restructuring of this country,” he said.



Atiku said that if voted in as a next Nigeria’s President under PDP, he would try all possible means to restructure this country and to give power to states and local government councils.



“We’ll also ensure that National Assembly amend the Constitution to give power to all traditional rulers.



“I’ve not come here in this palace to campaign but I am here to give respect to your Royal Highness,” he said.



Earlier, Gov. Ademola Adeleke of Osun, appreciated God for giving him the opportunity to takeover the mantle of the leadership in the state.



Adeleke assured Atiku of massive votes across the state in 2023 poll.



In his remarks, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, said that power belonged to only God Almighty.



Oba Ogunwusi emphasised that this country belonged to all Nigerians and it was greater than anybody.



“Either you become president or vice president, the maximum you use is eight years. Remember what your legacy will be there and Your legacy is to serve the people, give them better life.



“We are all looking for hope, the masses want to see prospect and prosperity in their lives, the masses want to see better life and live a good life.



” Know surely that you are a servant to our people, try to have love of our people in your heart. Everytime you must continue to love our people especially the youths,” he said.(NAN)