Atiku urges unity, bemoans declining standard of living

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar has urged Nigerians to remain united despite their current existential challenges and struggles for economic survival.

He also called on governments at all levels to enunciate policies that will lead to improved standards of living for the average Nigerian even as he assured that the future ahead of us as a nation will be brighter and better.

In his goodwill message on the occasion of Nigeria’s 61st Independence Anniversary, the former Vice President expressed concern at the level of disunity, intolerance and bigotry in the country which results in conflicts with its attendant losses of human lives and property.

According to him, disunity doesn’t help Nigerians because it makes it impossible for them to unite for a mutually beneficial common cause.

“I believe that our common interests are greater than those things that divide us. If we spend our energies on division rather than fighting for our common interests, it would be more difficult to bring about positive change to assuage the situation”, Atiku said.

According to the former PDP presidential candidate, diversity is not a bad thing in itself, but what matters is the transformation of the diversity into strength.

He explains that when the citizens are united, they are more likely to bring about the desired change than when they are divided.

The former Vice President added that Nigerians can defeat divide and rule politics if they are united behind their common interests.

Atiku reminded leaders at all levels of the imperative of making our democracy work for all through justice, equity, fairness and even spread of development across the country.

The Waziri Adamawa regreted that, despite our vast oil resources, extreme poverty and joblessness have remained persistent, adding that “there is no excuse that 61 years after independence, extreme poverty is still the ordinary citizen in the face.”

He advocated for bipartisan initiatives by political leaders to address the spate of insecurity compounded by joblessness and poor living conditions.

“Insurgent activities have sprung up as a result of unemployment and joblessness of our able young men and women; frustration sets in and this encourages them to be involved in activities that are detrimental to our collective peace and security”.

Atiku Abubakar also wishes Nigerians, at home and abroad, a happy Independence Day anniversary.

“It is worthy to celebrate our great nation on her anniversary today. We have come a long way together as a country. Although we have challenges that beset us like other countries of the world, we must not surrender to them. We must work together, in truth and justice, to overcome these challenges, as a stronger and more united country,” he said.

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...