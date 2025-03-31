Atiku to Wike: Learning Without Character Is Equal to Zero

The Atiku Media Office has responded strongly to a recent statement by the camp of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Chief Nyesom Wike.

In a press release issued by Wike’s aide, Lere Olayinka, the Minister criticized the choice of Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa as the vice-presidential running mate in the 2023 election, claiming that he had secured 13 votes from a selection committee, while Okowa only garnered two.

In its response, the Atiku Media Office dismissed these claims, stating that Wike’s outburst was yet another attempt to distort the facts and rewrite history. The statement pointed out that there are no official rules or laws governing the selection of a vice-presidential candidate and that such decisions are ultimately the prerogative of the presidential candidate, in this case, Atiku Abubakar.

“We understand that bitterness often finds expression in misplaced aggression,” the statement read, “but we must remind Mr. Wike and his team that a bitter heart isn’t capable of charity, nor does it inspire unity, healing, or truth.”

The release went on to challenge Wike’s claim that 13 votes were an indication of superiority, questioning what value those votes hold if the individual behind them lacks the necessary character to lead. “Leadership is not only about numbers; it is about temperament, dignity, and the ability to unify. A man may boast of numbers, but if his conduct lacks grace and humility, those numbers are empty,” the statement emphasized.

Atiku’s camp reiterated its confidence in the decision to select Dr. Okowa as the running mate, citing his intellect, composure, and statesmanship as key qualities that contributed to the decision. The statement also highlighted Wike’s behavior both during his tenure as the governor of Rivers State and as the current FCT Minister, which, according to Atiku’s team, demonstrated why he was unsuitable for the vice-presidential role.

The statement also called on Wike and his spokesperson to avoid using sacred periods, such as Ramadan and Lent, to further their political agendas, urging them to focus on unity rather than division.

“The task of rebuilding our party and our nation is a serious one,” the release concluded. “It is time to move beyond bruised egos and focus on what truly matters: the future of Nigeria and the wellbeing of its people.”

The ongoing war of words between the two political figures seems to underscore the tension within Nigerian politics as the country moves forward with rebuilding its political landscape.