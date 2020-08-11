Atiku to Nigerian youths: Avoid nepotism, promote competence

Former has urged to shun nepotism and promote competence.

He made made the call in his message on the 20th anniversary of International Youth Day, .

“As leaders of today, and tomorrow, I enjoin you all to preach and practice peace; demonstrate patriotism at all levels; rid yourselves of nepotism and promote competence above all forms of sentiments,” said.

My Message to on the 20th anniversary of International Youth Day,

I wish to felicitate with the youth across the globe on the 20th Anniversary of the International Youth Day celebration.

I salute the Nigerian youth in particular for their commitment and perseverance towards the attainment of a greater .

The theme of this year’s celebration “Youth Engagement for Global Action” gives a critical picture of what the world perceives about the stake of young people globally.

This global picture, which has been on my mind, informed my decision of 40% youth inclusion in my 2019 presidential ; a promise I am committed to keeping for the futuristic benefit of our great Nation.

In this era of when the entire world is faced with this plague, the youth have a responsibility to guard against being infected, as well as help to stem the rate of infection by observing the protocols of washing/sanitizing hands, wearing of , avoiding crowded areas and observing .

Indeed, the survival of humanity rests largely on the shoulders of the youths, as vigour is required to wear out this plague.

The vigour and spirit that you embody as youth will play a crucial role in the socio-economic survival of the world, and its rejuvenation, post-.

As leaders of today, and tomorrow, I enjoin you all to preach and practice peace; demonstrate patriotism at all levels; rid yourselves of nepotism and promote competence above all forms of sentiments.

Only then can we truly have the of our dream.

I shall stay the course and continue to offer my shoulders for you all to climb because as youths, you are “Leaders of Today”.

of , 1999-2007

11th August

