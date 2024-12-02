Atiku support group urges Tinubu on INEC’s reform

Nigerian Youth For Atiku (NYFA), a support group of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has urged President Bola Tinubu to take steps toward reforming the Independent National Electoral

By Adeyemi Adeleye

Nigerian Youth For Atiku (NYFA), a support group of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has urged President Bola Tinubu to take steps toward reforming the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The group’s Director of Communications (Nigeria and Diaspora), Mr Dare Dada, gave the advice in a statement, on Monday in Lagos, after the NYFA’s bi-monthly strategic meeting.

Dada said t

hat the group, as part of its resolution in the meeting on Sunday in Lagos, called on the President to reform INEC, the police and other security apparatuses, to deepen Nigeria’s democracy.

He said that this should be done ahead of 2027 general elections.

According to him, while reviewing the economic situation in the country, the President must ensure that reforms and policies yield positive results.

He said that some of the policies being implemented needed more review, to address current socio-economic challenges facing the people.

“Government has a right to make policies and review such policies, when they seem not to be working.

“Given the current economic hardship in Nigeria, the government’s priority should be aimed at reducing the unemployment rate,” he said.

He said that the current economic situation and unemployment rate should give the government some concerns.

According to him, government should as a matter of urgency, manage the unpleasant trend.

“The business of governance comes with huge responsibility and it has become important for the government to focus more on alleviating the suffering of Nigerians.

“The issues of high inflation rate, unemployment; naira devaluation; which have denied Nigerians value to their disposable income, remain unresolved.” he said.

Calling for honest assessment of policies, Dada urged the government to address multi-taxation from different agencies on businesses.

“While we await a holistic review of the past reforms, we implore the government to withdraw its current tax reform from the National Assembly for proper public debate on its sustainability and suitability,” he said. (NAN)