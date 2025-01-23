Atiku, Sokoto Gov, Commiserate With Traders Over Fire Incident At Timber Market

Governor Ahmad Aliyu and former Vice Alhaji Atiku Abubakar have sympathised with traders and shop owners at the Sokoto Timber Market over the fire incident that destroyed their businesses.

Speaking in separate messages to the traders, Gov. Aliyu and Atiku described the fire incident as unfortunate and painful.

Praying that God would strengthen the traders, Gov. Aliyu promised to take steps to ensure that the traders are returned to their businesses soon.

He said the state government is “committed to supporting you as we work towards recovery and rebuilding.”

The governor’s statement, which was published on his X handle, reads: “I am deeply saddened by the unfortunate fire incident that occurred earlier today at the Sokoto Timber Market (Kasuwar Yan Katako).

“This tragic event has caused significant losses to hardworking traders and business owners whose livelihoods depend on this vital hub of commerce in our state.

“On behalf of the government and the good people of Sokoto State, I extend my heartfelt sympathies to all those affected by this disaster. Please know that we stand with you during this difficult time, and we are committed to supporting you as we work towards recovery and rebuilding.

“Immediately upon receiving the news, I directed emergency services to the scene to contain the fire and minimize damage. I have also instructed the relevant agencies to conduct a thorough assessment of the situation to determine the extent of the losses and provide immediate relief to the victims.

“Furthermore, a task force has been set up to investigate the cause of the fire and recommend measures to prevent such incidents in the future. We will work tirelessly to ensure that the affected traders are supported, and the market is restored to full functionality as quickly as possible.

“Our administration remains committed to the safety, security, and prosperity of all residents of Sokoto State. We will continue to prioritize preventive measures and infrastructure development to safeguard our markets and communities.

“May Allah (SWT) grant strength to all those affected and protect our state from future calamities.”

Also in his statement, Alhaji Atiku urged relevant authorities in the state to act swiftly to support the traders as well as investigate cause of the fire incident so as to prevent future occurrence.

“I am deeply saddened by today’s tragic fire incident at the Sokoto Timber Market (Kasuwar Yan Katako).

“This large-scale disaster has caused immense loss to hardworking Nigerians whose businesses and livelihoods depend on this bustling economic centre.

“I extend my profound sympathies to the traders, their families, and the people and government of Sokoto State.

“I urge the relevant authorities to act swiftly to support the victims and investigate the root cause of the fire to avert the occurrence of similar incidents in the future.

“Markets like the Sokoto Timber Market are lifelines for many families, and it is critical that we take the necessary steps to safeguard their safety and security.

“May Allah (SWT) grant strength and comfort to all those impacted,” Alhaji Atiku said.