Atiku should beg Nigerians for forgiveness- Adeyemi

By Rita Iliya

Sen. Smart Adeyemi (APC-Kogi) has urged former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar to beg Nigerians for forgiveness for selling Nigeria’s assets, rather than seeking to occupy the presidential seat.



Adeyemi, who represents Kogi West at the National Assembly said this when he interacted with indigenes of Kogi residing in Minna on Tuesday at a forum call ‘Tinubu/Shetiman Renewed Hope 2023’.



He said that the former vice-president should apologise to Nigerians for selling the country’s collective wealth.



“Atiku under his watch as chairman of privatisation, sold our collective wealth and that was the origin of poverty and insecurity in Nigeria.



“So, Atiku should first apologies to Nigerians for the way and manner they expended N16 million dollars for power holding and yet we don’t have 24 hours power supply.



“Atiku should explain to us the maladministration of the privatisation exercise they embarked on which of course cumulated into insecurity and the prospect of Nigerian economy today was a result of the exercise by the PDP which was chaired by Atiku Abubakar,” he said.

The Senator however, called on Nigerians to support the presidential candidate of the All Progress Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima adding that they were both men with great antecedents.



“What Nigeria needs now is a man with great vision so that our foreign reserve will be enhanced, so that we will enjoy security of lives and property and the country’s economy will move to a higher level,” he said.



He described Tinubu and Shettima as a great combination from rich background and not coming to steal from Nigerians but to make the country regain its lost glory.

In his remarks, Gov. Abubakar Sani-Bello of Niger, decried the situation in the country as compared to what it was before 1999 and advised Nigerians to vote for competent leaders that would pulled the country out of its present situation.

“What Nigeria was before 1999 and what it is now make me to weep for our children, our textiles and industries were working in the past which were creating jobs, poverty and insecurity was not much, you could travel freely from one state to another without fear.

” But the situation we have today is very sad and what Nigeria has turned out to be today is very sympathetic,” he said.

Bello appreciated the people of Kogi living in the state and appealed to them as well as other non-indigenes to support APC and vote for all its candidates.

In his remarks, Alhaji Mansu Abdul, Chief of Ebira in Niger, promised full support to all candidates of APC both at state and national levels.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event also witnessed distribution of equipment to the people of Kogi residing in Niger.(NAN)