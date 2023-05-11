Atiku, Secondus, others present for PEPC hearing

By Wandoo Sombo/Edith Nwapi

The Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar was present at the Thursday hearing of petitions and applications at the Presidential Election Petitions Court, (PEPC) sitting in Abuja.

Also present in court were the former governors of Adamawa, Boni Haruna, Niger, Babangida Aliyu, Cross River, Liyel Imoke and Adamawa, Jubrilla Bindow as well as former National Chairman of PDP, Mr Uche Secondus, and Chairman of DAAR Communications, Mr Raymond Dokpesi.

The tribunal will be hearing Atiku and the PDP’s motions seeking live transmission of proceedings of the court as well as petitions challenging the outcome of the Feb. 25 Presidential Election.

In today’s proceedings, the court is also expected to hear Atiku’s application, pushing for live broadcast of the day to day proceedings with regards to his petition.

Atiku and the PDP are specifically asking the court for an order directing the court’s registry and the parties on modalities for admission of media practitioners and their equipment into the courtroom.

The application filed on their behalf by their team of lawyers led by Mr Chris Uche, SAN, is predicated on the grounds that the matter before the court is a dispute over the outcome of the Presidential Election held on Feb. 25.

They argue that the matter is of national concern and public interest, involving citizens and voters in the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, who voted and participated in the said election.

They also said that the matter is critical because the international community is also interested as regards the workings of Nigeria’s electoral process.

According to Atiku, being a unique electoral dispute with a peculiar constitutional dimension, it is a matter of public interest whereof millions of Nigerian citizens and voters are stakeholders with a constitutional right to receive.(NAN)