Atiku says 2023 ‘defining moment’ for Nigeria



Atiku Abubakar, Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party and former Vice President of Nigeria, 1999-2007 has described 2023 as a defining moment for Nigeria.

He made this known in his new year message.

The PDP presidential candidate also urged Nigerians to join hand to recover and rebuild the country.



Atiku’s statement reads: “I am inspired by the compelling need to provide leadership that will propel Nigeria to greater heights, to overcome our challenges and together as ONE Recover and Rebuild a United, Strong and Prosperous Nigeria.

“I thank God for His infinite mercies and congratulate all Nigerians for surviving the harrowing experience imposed on our People for over seven years. Do not despair, hope is on the horizon. PDP shall make things right again.

“On behalf of myself, my family and our great party the PDP, I urge you to support our noble cause to Recover and Rebuild Nigeria for a Prosperous 2023 and beyond.

“A happy and prosperous New Year to you all.”