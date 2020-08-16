Atiku salutes IBB at 79, hails his commitment to Nigeria’s diversity

Former Vice President of Nigeria Atiku Abubakar has paid tribute to former military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida for his respect and commitment to our diversity.







Atiku said in a statement marking the 79th birthday anniversary of the former military ruler in Abuja at the weekend that IBB’s attributes of intelligence, wisdom, charisma and his understanding and respect for Nigeria’s diversity, has stood the test of time.

“General Babangida is amazingly gifted, he is a strategic thinker and a true believer in national unity and national integration, qualities for which history and posterity will deliver a favourable verdict on him,” he added.







According to the former Vice President, “one of the reasons IBB charms and arouses the interest of the world is his unique capacity to learn, and listen to others, even if he disagrees with them.”

He explained that, apart from being decisive and bold in taking major decisions at the right time, every sincere Nigerian would commend IBB for his broadmindedness which was reflected in the structure of his government.





The former Vice President recalled his women emancipation agenda, which was powered by his late wife.

While wishing Babangida more years in good health, the PDP Presidential candidate in the 2019 election appealed to Nigerian politicians to take a cue from IBB’s philosophy of inclusive government, which he said, is a prerequisite for reducing the tensions and separatist tendencies in the country.

