Atiku reaffirms commitment to women, youth empowerment

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has said that his administration will increase empowerment for women, if elected president in next year’s general election.

Atiku stated this on Friday during the unveiling of the strategic communications brand of his presidential campaign in Abuja.

The event, attended by some campaign officials and members of Abuja business community as well as his running mate, Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta, was the unveiling of the ‘Recovery Nigeria’ messaging of the PDP presidential campaign.

Atiku, responding to questions from the audience, said, “If we are serious about increased prosperity, then we must increase empowerment of women.”

He said further that the Recovery Nigeria message must be taken to the women and youths.

“If we are to recover Nigeria from its current mess, then we must begin that recovery from the demography that is most hit, which are the women and youth.

“The records are there to compare the performance of the PDP and the APC, and the upcoming election should be a referendum on the performance of APC.

“Nigerians have had a taste of the two parties, and I am not saying this for myself, but we should be proud of the records that the PDP had offered,” Atiku said.

The Director of Strategic Communications for the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, Dele Momodu, said that the Recovery Nigeria messaging was a reflection of the pains that the country was currently passing through.

“Nigeria is currently going through hard times. We have taken time to evaluate the challenges facing the country and the plan to rescue and restore it by PDP.

“That evaluation gave birth to our Recovery Nigeria messaging, because it includes not just the diagnostics of where we are, but the prescriptions of the antidotes to the challenges,” Momodu said. (NAN)

