Atiku pledges to complete Mambilla hydro power project

By Ahmed Kaigama

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has promised to complete the Mambilla hydro power project, if given the mandate in the 2023 general election.



Abubakar said this at the interactive session with PDP North East Stakeholders on Wednesday in Bauchi.



He said the North East has suffered devastation due to security challenges in recent times, promising to restore the lost glory of the subregion.



Abubakar said that the interactive session was to share ideas with the stakeholders on his plans to revitalise of the North East.



He said Mambilla hydro power project has been on the drawing board for over 50 years, promising to ensure its prompt completion if given the mandate in 2023.



“If PDP is elected and I become president in 2023 we will restore the mambilla hydro power project, address insecurity in the North East.



“I will restore the potential in this subregion, we have the best soil in this country and most of our people are engaged in agriculture.



“In 1999 we designed a rail line from Gombe to Adamawa and from Taraba to Makurdi that will link the North East to the Eastern part of the country.



“These are the laudable projects that our government will implement in our subregion if we are eventually elected,” he said.



Abubakar appreciated the PDP stakeholders for attending the meeting in their thousands to rally support for him.

“Give me your votes come in 2023 and I will turn things around in our dear North East region,” he said.

In a remark Gov. Bala Mohammmed of Bauchi State promised to mobilise the electorate towards an overwhelming victory for PDP in 2023.



He said stakeholders in the sub region have so much to gain by working for Abubakar’s victory because he was also an indigene of the area.



Mohammed said that the PDP stakeholders would continue to be loyal to Abubakar as well as mobilise massive support for him in 2023.(NAN)

