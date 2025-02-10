Atiku, others visit Obasanjo

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar on Monday visited former President Olusegun Obasanjo in Abeokuta.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Atiku was accompanied on the visit by former Gov. Liyel Imoke of Cross River and Aminu Tambuwal, a former Sokoto State governor.

Abubakar and his team were received at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library in Abeokuta, and both parties met for about two hours.

Former President Obasanjo, while responding to journalists’ questions after the meeting, said he had nothing to say.

“Don’t ask me anything. I’m not going to comment on 2027 politics,” he said.(NAN)