Atiku/Okowa PCC inaugurates 7-member ad hoc media committee in Lagos

By Adeyemi Adeleye

Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) in Lagos, on Monday, inaugurated a seven-man ad hoc media and publicity committee to rejuvenate the image of the PDP Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa.

Inaugurating the committee at the Atiku/Okowa campaign office, Director-General of Atiku/Okowa PCC in Lagos, Mr Tolagbe Animashaun, said that the committee had become necessary to further promote Abubakar.

Animashaun said that the committee would be led by a former PDP Publicity Secretary in Lagos, Mr Gani Taofik, with Messrs Muka Popoola and Jackson Omobiorowo as the Vice-Chairman and the Secretary respectively.

Other members of the committee were: Messrs Justice Uhuegbu, Felix Oboagwina, Adeyinka Amosu and Mrs Mojisola Olusoga.

“The committee is under the direct supervision of the Directorate of Media and Publicity,” Animashaun said.

He urged the committee to swing into action immediately, to promote the candidates of the party in the state, ahead of the polls.

In his response, the Chairman of the committee said that members were experienced on the job, having done same in 2015 when PDP won some of legislative seats in the state.

He said that the committee was ready for the task of rejuvenating publicity for Atiku, Okowa and other candidates of the party, ahead of the forthcoming general elections.

“These veterans, who are part of the 2015 electoral success of PDP in Lagos where PDP won six House of Representatives and eight House of Assembly seats, will not fail the council.

“We want to improve on that. We are not going to be kindergarten about the job. We are going to be serious.

“We will do all we can to represent the image of Alhaji Atiku as a person and the image of the party in Lagos to give us the results that will upset the APC in Lagos.

“APC should not sleep with their two eyes closed again,” he said.

He expressed confidence that PDP would defeat the ruling APC in the state.

Decrying the alleged attacks and harassment of PDP candidate in Lagos, Taofik called for a level-playing field for the will of the people to prevail at the polls.

He called on INEC to ensure that every registrant got his/her permanent voter cards (PVCs),” he said. (NAN)